Cannock firm targets £3m revenue boost as it launches new Cardiff office

Inco Contracts, which works with hundreds of industrial, commercial & education clients across the UK, has invested £215,000 by moving into Quest House on St Mellons Business Park in Cardiff.

The company has targeted the region due to a significant rise in dilapidation schemes and a surge in demand from existing partners operating in the area.

It has already secured three new contracts and is hoping to generate £3m of revenue in its first year, creating up to eight new jobs in the process.

Adam Bidhendy, the newly appointed Regional Director for Wales and the South West, said: “We looked at a number of locations, but chose Cardiff due to its excellent transport network, access to a strong local supply chain and the fact a number of building consultancy clients have a variety of exciting new project opportunities in the city and surrounding areas.

“There’s a lot of regeneration going on here and this office will give us the perfect base to manage new appointments and actively target opportunities in commercial, industrial and educational refurbishments.”

He continued: “We have a lot of strong relationships with existing clients and consultancies, built up over years of delivering projects on time and to budget. We were being told that there is only a small pool of contractors here that can do what we do and that our services would be very welcome.”

Inco Contracts, which recently won Company of the Year award, is a specialist in industrial, commercial and education refurbishment schemes across the UK, completing hundreds of projects every year.

These often tend to be turnkey in nature and involve the company working alongside architects, designers, and landlords to bring warehouse, educational establishments and office space back to life or to the required modern-day standards.

Services provided range from industrial roof and cladding, dilapidation schemes, building services, M&E installations, and soft strip-outs, not to mention heritage and conservation work.

Sam Norton, Operations Director, said: “The short-term aim is to establish our satellite office and name in Cardiff and the wider Wales and South West region. This will be by tapping into existing clients and attracting new ones, with nearly £300,000 of contracts already in place for industrial and retail refurbishments.

“Adam’s appointment a few months ago will be instrumental to our growth. He has so much experience and contacts in the region and gets the Inco values of customer service, innovation and delivering on our promises. Under his leadership, I believe we can become the most reputable and successful principal contractors in Wales and the South West.”