'It will be really missed': Bikers react to news of 'fantastic' roadside cafe closing

Punters revved up to the Food Stop Cafe off the A442 near Bridgnorth to get a Full English or a bacon butty on the penultimate weekend before the popular venue closes.

Boss Adrian Goodall, who turns 68 soon, and partner Karen have run the cafe for the best part of 20 years, but are calling it quits due to the lease running out and Adrian's health.

If Saturday was anything to go by, it certainly isn't due to a lack of business, as many a motorcyclist stopped in for a bite to eat and a chat.

There were all kinds of bikes on display, from Harley Davidson's and Yamaha's from the 1960s to powerful Kawasaki's and bright coloured trike mopeds.