Belfry’s flagship events space set to open one month ahead of schedule – and it will create jobs

The exciting development project of The Masters Suite, at the Belfry, is part of a wider £80 million development project at the Resort which will create an additional 200 additional jobs.

With a maximum capacity of 920, The Masters Suite will be the resort’s biggest events space.

Having received over £12million-worth of enquiries to date, it is being seen as an ideal venue for conferences, product launches, mini expos, award ceremonies, charity dinners and banquets for 600 people or more.

Once complete, The Masters Suite will include a large pre-function area and mezzanine level, executive boardroom and outdoor terrace overlooking The Brabazon golf course.

Chris Semones, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs said: “The Belfry has a deserved reputation for excellence, and we have seen first-hand its capacity for innovation and growth, and its drive to become a leading leisure and events destination in the UK.

"As owners, our investment only reinforces that. We look forward to taking this renowned resort from strength to strength over the coming years, solidifying its place at the heart of the events community, and continuing to invest in its people, its potential and its future.”

The project also includes the building of a new Leisure Club. Spread across two levels, it will include a large swimming pool with a family-friendly slide, a dedicated lap pool, indoor and outdoor hot tubs and café. Four premium, glass-fronted studios will overlook the PGA National golf course and sit alongside an extensive gym area.

A large, high-ceilinged, multipurpose sports area will also provide space for guests to enjoy a range of indoor sports.

Chris Eigelaar, Resort Director at The Belfry, said: “Ensuring our valued guests have an experience like no other is what drives us. It’s extremely inspiring to see the Resort grow and I have no doubt that this exhilarating development will further enhance The Belfry brand and its reputation as one of the UK’s most outstanding leisure and events destinations.”