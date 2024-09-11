UK metals sector calls for Minister for Manufacturing

More than 62 per cent of companies who took part in the State of the Metals Industry in the UK’s annual report called on the government to introduce a dedicated political power to represent their interests in Whitehall, with more than half throwing their considerable weight behind the introduction of the elusive Industrial Strategy.

Full findings will be revealed and discussed at a special launch event at the UK Metals Expo in Birmingham this week.

Skills and labour shortages continue to dominate the conversation, with 68 per cent of metals companies feeling they are recruiting from a limited talent pool, while 58 per cent of respondents admit to finding it difficult to attract new workers.

“The message is clear from the companies we represent is they want real political power in the corridors of Whitehall that understand our sector and will fight for it," said Rachel Eade MBE, Chair of the West Bromwich-based UK Metals Council. "This is stark message yet also a clear opportunity for Labour,”

“There have been some hints that things are changing in government, and they are prepared to listen, with the prospect of an Industrial Strategy – something that pretty much everyone in manufacturing wants – is closer than it has been for a while.”

She continued: “Despite all the supply chain pressures, energy instability and changes in political power, metals firms are showing unbelievable resilience with nearly half feeling optimistic about growth.

“We want the launch of the report to deliver six key asks to government, ranging from introducing a Minister of Manufacturing and providing support to smooth trading with our continental neighbours, to better engagement with industry to review the Apprenticeship Levy and eligibility of learning for funding.

“These are all important messages that need to be acted on and we will use the UK Metals Expo to start the lobbying, alongside hundreds of companies from our sector.”

The UK Metals Council is made up of 13 trade associations from across the full spectrum of the metals supply chain, from primary manufacturing to recycling.

In total, it represents the interests and views of over 11,500 companies, employing directly and indirectly one million people.

The second State of the Metals Industry in the UK Report provides a sector snapshot of the opportunities and challenges faced by the domestic metals industry and the prospects for future growth and sustainability.

It will be officially available today and all the findings will be discussed at a high-profile panel debate featuring Kirsty Davies-Chinnock (Professional Polishing Services), Steve Morley (Confederation of British Metalforming) and Johnathan Dudley (Crowe).

Rachel concluded: “Last year was the first Expo, an event we all believe was long overdue for this critically important sector.

“The reaction was extremely positive. I’m pleased to say we’ve created an even bigger event in 2024, with 300 exhibitors, 100 speakers and more than 50 action-packed and insightful seminars. It really will be the great and the good of the metals sector and everything will be on the table for discussion.”