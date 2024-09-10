New letting at Multipark Burntwood

The 20,945 sq ft unit has been secured on a 10-year lease agreement, with Trelleborg due to take occupancy after fit-out in August.

Multipark Burntwood offers a total of 769,407 sq ft of space across 81 units with key transport links.

Kingswinford-based LCP is currently expanding Multipark Burntwood through the construction of 56,000 sq ft of unit space. Due to complete in August, the new units are 85 per cent pre-let and are designed to suit a range of tenant requirements through a variety of unit sizes.

The well-established park boasts a diverse mix of tenants, including those in the retail, property, and automotive sectors, and benefits from an on-site management team dedicated to supporting its occupants.

Nick Bryson, director at LCP, said: "We're delighted to welcome Trelleborg Sealing Solutions to Multipark Burntwood. This significant letting showcases the continued strong demand for high-quality commercial space in the West Midlands.

“The park's excellent transport links, on-site amenities, and diverse tenant mix create a vibrant business environment, making it attractive to a wide range of companies. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Trelleborg.”

Terry Groom, general manager at Aerospace Hub Europe North at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said: “The new Burntwood facility more than doubles the footprint of our current warehouse complex and reflects the strong growth in demand for Trelleborg aerospace components. Our customers are increasingly seeking support with specialist products and the logistics to manage distribution and certification challenges, and the new development in Burntwood is specifically designed to address these issues.

“Sited in the West Midlands industrial heartlands with its excellent transport connections, Burntwood Multipark is ideally located to help us fulfil the growing demand from our aerospace customers.”

Ruth Bourton of LCP’s in-house legal team completed the transaction for the new letting.