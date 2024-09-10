Jet2 unveils new flights from Birmingham for 2025

The airline and tour operator is set to extend its summer programme for 2025 to Pula and the Istrian Coast in Croatia, on the back of a fantastic reaction to its introduction from customers and independent travel agents.

The additional flights going on sale from Birmingham, twice weekly flights (Monday and Friday) from October 6-17.

Jet2.com will operate flights to Pula and the Istrian Coast from Birmingham from May 1 next year, with five weekly services operating throughout the summer.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We were incredibly excited to add Pula and the Istrian Coast to our Summer 25 programme, and it is very clear from the response that customers and independent travel agents were just as pleased.

"The demand we are continuing to see means that we have moved quickly to extend the summer season in Pula and the Istrian Coast right through to mid-October, with fantastic villa and hotel options available.

"We are delighted to be expanding the programme already, providing customers and independent travel agents with the choice and flexibility that they are looking for.”