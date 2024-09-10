Giant hamster visits Lichfield business – with key message on cancer

The larger-than-life rodent was spotted outside the head office of Legionella and Fire Safe Services (LFS) in Enterprise Business Park in Lichfield.

His visit was part of a campaign, spearheaded by Prostate Cancer UK, designed to catch attention in the most unexpected ways.

With one in eight men being diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, catching attention is crucial.

For men over-50, or those with a family history of the disease, the risks are even higher.

Tyron’s visit served as a humorous yet vital reminder of the importance of early detection because when it comes to prostate cancer, timing can mean everything.

Karen Pickering, Credit Controller at LFS, was among those who first noticed the oversized visitor.

"At first, we were just trying to figure out why there was a giant hamster outside our office," she said

"But once we learned it was to promote prostate cancer awareness, it all made sense. It’s definitely not something you see every day, but it got us all talking."

Tyron’s unexpected presence at the LFS head office did more than just surprise the staff, it sparked conversations about a serious health issue.

For more information on prostate cancer, visit https://prostatecanceruk.org/