'End of an era' as much-loved sweet shop closes with customers left 'gutted'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Sweet Jar, in Vicar Street, Kidderminster, made the announcement over the weekend, saying it wasn't an easy decision and 'involved a lot of tears'.

The announcement was met with sadness by customers who wished staff all the best for the future.

Issuing a statement on Facebook at the weekend, shop owners Louise and Kevin Dance said: "This is definitely not a post we wanted to write but it is with a very heavy heart that we are having to close the shop.

"This hasn't been an easy decision by any means and has involved a lot of tears!

"When we took over in 2019 we had the best year and looked forward to things to come.. but then the dreaded Covid hit!

"As we all know that took a major toll on us and having to shut was hard but with us doing deliveries we managed to get through!

The Sweet Jar in Kidderminster. Photo: Google

"Since then we have put blood, sweat and tears into the shop and times have just hit harder than anyone could imagine.

"There has been a range of different factors which has not helped us from the economic crisis, struggles with stock, price increases, works and shops in town going/moving which in turn has lead to decreased foot fall and being broken into just to name a few.

"Its not all been negative tho... we have met some amazing people (some not so much haha) and made so many friends! We had some of the best customers!

"We have made so many different orders and have loved doing everyone of them and thank you all for trusting us (hope we did ok?)

"We would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers! It has been you that has been keeping us going by all your continued support throughout and loving what we do! We have had plenty of tears but many jokes and laughs through the years and these will stay close in our hearts forever!

"Also a big thank you to our lovely staff over the years... we definitely wouldn't of done this journey with out you! you are all amazing!!

"So this journey has come to end but will live on forever in our hearts."

Yesterday, in another Facebook post staff thanked customers for their messages of support, adding: "So that's it... End of an era...

"It's been an emotional day.

"We have had some fantastic years here and met some absolutely amazing people."

In response to the news of the closure, one customer wrote: "We’ve also used you guys for party sweets and you’ve been nothing short of brilliant! Massive loss to the town. Good luck with your next steps."

Another said: "So sorry to hear this..you little shop is so lovely and you have done some wonderful things for us over the years. The main one was to provide sweets for our wedding!! I wish you lots of luck in your next adventure and you will be missed xx."

A third said: "Absolutely gutted will miss coming to get the sweet treats for the kids Christmas boxes etc xxx."