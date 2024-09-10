Admiral Taverns completes deal for 18 Marston's pubs

Admiral said the portfolio was of 'high-quality wet-led establishments spanning the UK' but could not currently share a list of the pubs.

It is understood they located in counties including Dorset, Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns, said: “I’m looking forward to welcoming these licensees to Admiral Taverns, and working together to grow these pubs as profitable small businesses and social hubs for their communities.

"We have a strong relationship with Marston’s and are delighted to make this acquisition, delivering against our strategy to grow our estate of profitable, community pubs.

"The deal highlights the positive momentum and real resilience we’ve seen in the sector, particularly across our wet-led community estate as people have used their local pubs in recent months to enjoy a summer of sport with both the Euros and the Olympics encouraging people to visit.

"We remain optimistic that our licensee-centric approach, entrepreneurial licensees and high-quality estate continue to put us at the forefront of opportunities in our wider market.”

The acquisition brings Admiral’s total estate to over 1,420, further strengthening its portfolio of community focused pubs which support and give back to their local communities.

It is Admiral’s second deal of the year, delivering against its strategy of profitable expansion, following its purchase of 37 pubs from Fuller, Smith and Turner PLC (Fuller’s) in May.

Andy Kershaw, Director of Property at Marston’s PLC, said: “This sale further demonstrates our objective to review our estate in line with our strategic goals.

"We have a long-term relationship with our colleagues at Admiral, and it is the perfect home for these pubs which align well to their business.”

Marston’s was advised on the deal by Noel Moffitt, Senior Director – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co.