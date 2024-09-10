Independent property company Hortons has announced the letting of the new 20,500 sq ft Unit 7 at Electrium Point to Accura Engineering.

Founded in 1979, Accura is a West Midlands-based precision engineering company, which provides mechanical components, tooling, sub-assemblies and prototypes for a wide range of markets including aerospace, defence, energy and automotive.

The firm recently announced investment in state-of-the-art CNC machinery which will greatly increase its capacity in the large milling market.

The business has signed a 10-year lease for the energy efficient building, which is EPC A rated and contains photovoltaic roof panels and EV charging provision.

It is one of two new high specification units that have been developed by Hortons at the Black Country estate, with the other pre-let to manufacturer NDB Engineering.

Sophie Hallett-Jones, managing director of Accura, said: “Accura are delighted to have secured the new premises at Electrium Point which allows us to create our Centre of Excellence for production machining, and supports our growth in high-value industries such as aerospace and energy.

"With 40 per cent growth in employees over the last 18 months, we are a leading employer in the West Midlands and this new facility will allow us to continue to attract and retain the best talent.”

Electrium Point is a 135,000 sq ft multi-let industrial complex near junction ten of the M6.

Jeremy Boothroyd, of Hortons, said: “We’re very pleased to have let the final remaining unit at Electrium Point to a local and ambitious engineering firm.

"The letting of both new speculative developments demonstrates the regional demand for units of this size and quality, which deliver significantly lower running costs when compared to a traditional space.

"It is also testament to Hortons’ investment strategy of enhancing its existing property portfolio, through a combination of high-quality new build and refurbishment opportunities.”

Hortons acquired Electrium Point in 2003 and has since developed new accommodation on the estate on behalf of Walsall Council and West Midlands Ambulance Service, with all seven units now fully let.

The property company was represented by joint agents, KWB and Bulleys. Anthony Wiggins from Wiggins Lockett Thompson acted on behalf of Accura.

Kenny Allan, head of industrial at KWB, said: “The creation of this best-in-class space, and successful letting close to practical completion, has proven the need for new high quality buildings in Black Country. Many companies are looking for premises befitting their operation and I’m proud to have been involved in the Electrium Point development to help satisfy this need. I wish Accura all the best in their new building.”

Lewis Giles, senior surveyor at Bulleys, said: “This latest phase of development at Electrium Point has proved hugely successful with both units being let in quick succession. Hortons has developed an excellent product which has attracted two quality manufacturing occupiers. There continues to be a shortage of quality industrial space in the Black Country where innovative businesses like these can grow into. We are grateful to Hortons for continuing to invest and develop in the area and we look forward to seeing more schemes like this come forward with them in the future.”