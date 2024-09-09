Integr8 Health Clinic, based on Lichfield Road in Rushall, received the money from Walsall Business Support to purchase a pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) machine and a low-level laser machine to provide specialist pain management and wellness treatment to patients.

The machines can help to soothe aches, pains and enhance the body’s natural recovery process and support the immune system. The clinic will be able to use the machines in the practice and out in the community, providing mobile wellness therapy to patients who are unable to travel.

The brand-new clinic provides bespoke pain management and holistic therapies to support the treatment of a wide range of conditions including skin, digestive, musculoskeletal and sinus issues.

Integr8 Health Clinic employs two members of staff and can treat 75 patients each week with a view to employing an additional therapist and increase the range of treatments to include IV infusions and ozone treatments.

Owner and trained pharmacist Josh Sanghera has been operating his private practice at home since 2020 and decided to open Integr8 Health Clinic to provide patients who are struggling with long NHS waiting times with a drug free, bespoke approach to supporting their wellbeing.

Formed by leading local business figures to distribute funds collected from the legacy of Walsall Chamber of Commerce, Walsall Business Support provides grants to applicants who want funding for projects to enhance business life in the borough.

Owner Josh Sanghera commented: “With long NHS waiting lists patients are looking for alternative treatment options. I want to be able to bridge the gap between pharmaceutical medicine and alternative therapies to improve outcomes for patients.

“I am delighted to receive funding from Walsall Business Support to purchase the equipment,” he said.

“Very few clinics in the UK offer these kinds of therapies and I hope to be able to grow the business to provide the Walsall community with a wide range of wellbeing treatments.”

“We offer a bespoke, unique service, recognising that all patients are different we begin each patient relationship with a discovery call to find out the patient’s issues and where they need support the most.”

Walsall Business Support board member Adam Howell said: “Integr8 Health Clinic is a fantastic example of a Walsall business supporting the community, offering employment opportunities and a clear vision for future growth. We wish them every success.”

Walsall Business Support provide grants and a free training needs analysis to businesses looking to generate growth, create employment or shape training opportunities for the borough of Walsall. Using an online form on the WBS website, bids can be submitted by businesses needing investment in a new project or a company wanting to improve skills.

For more information, please go to https://walsallbusinesssupport.co.uk/