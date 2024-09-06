Hat-trick of honours for the team at DPD

DPD, with sites in Smethwick and Tipton, came away with the prestigious Customer Care Award, along with the Best use of Technology and Urban Operator of the Year Awards.

It is the eighth time in the last ten years that DPD, with a head office in Broadwell Road, Oldbury, has won the Customer Care category and the third year running for the Urban Operator of the Year award.

Now in their 38th year, the awards were hosted by TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin and Motor Transport editor Steve Hobson, while comedian, broadcaster, writer and television personality Alan Carr provided the entertainment.

The awards, known as the road transport industry ‘Oscars', celebrate outstanding achievements in the industry and recognise innovation, customer service, efficiency and quality. The awards are judged by an independent panel of experts drawn from the industry.

DPD became the most decorated brand in the history of the awards in 2023 and has now won 30 Motor Transport Awards in the last ten years.

Elaine Kerr, DPD UK CEO, said: "This is always the biggest night of the year in our industry. To be honoured by your peers is the greatest recognition and we value these awards above all others. The Customer Care Award is particularly special for us.

"To consistently perform at this level over the last ten years is just incredible and says everything about the quality and commitment of our whole team. But we never stand still, and we will continue to invest in our people, our service and new innovation to ensure we remain the ones to beat."