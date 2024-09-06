Birmingham pub enjoys makeover, with ten jobs created

Selly Oak pub the Bristol Pear is part of the Stonegate Group and work carried out, which has led to ten more jobs, includes the bar being extended to create a specific cocktail making area which will allow for more space to serve customers that are queueing up for a selection of mouthwatering beverages.

A brand-new bottomless brunch area has been created while the changes have seen the installation of four new HD TVs and a new dartboard.

The pub has had a makeover

The beer garden has received a refresh, with the pub choosing to perfect the area rather than revamp, while the new-look internal bar area has been decorated with vibrant contemporary décor.

The most striking aspect of the renovation is a 20ftx20ft mural that is located outside the Bristol Pear which depicts a distinctive painting of flying pears, taking inspiration from the pub’s name.

Becky West, General Manager of the Bristol Pear, said: “These renovations align with Stonegate Group’s commitment to always improve and innovate, enabling us to give locals’ the best possible experience at our beloved pub."

The new-look bar

“The investment has improved our warm and welcoming atmosphere while developing our reputation as one of the best bars for sport in Birmingham, but I’m especially excited for locals to see our new 20ft by 20ft mural, which certainly does not disappoint.

“We’re confident in our top-class beer and tasty food range at competitive prices, and we know our new bottomless brunch area is perfect for a Friday night party, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

Opened in 1881 as The Heeley Arms, the famed site became commonly known as ‘The Station’ throughout the 20th century. The venue was then converted into a ‘scream pub’ – a student-orientated pub chain, with a name change to ‘The Bristol Pear’ in the 1990s.