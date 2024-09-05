Jobs boost as engineering firm celebrates growth and expansion

Excitation Engineering Services (EES) has increased its space at Amber Business Park.

The expansion doubles its floor space from 106 m2 to 212 m2, allowing the business to install more engineering facilities, expand its testing laboratory, hire more staff and increase throughput to better serve its clients.

The company has already recruited five new team members, with plans to create more jobs as it expands further.

In line with the move, EES has inspired and co-sponsored the installation of a public community access defibrillator (CPAD) outside its new property.

Founded in 2011, EES started with a small team of three. Now, it operates across six continents and 39 countries, expanding to 21 members of staff.

“To go from a small local business to a company with such a large global footprint is a remarkable achievement,” said Douglas Cope, director and founder of EES.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in our growth, and will allow us to enhance capabilities, improve our service delivery and continue growing the team.”

The new office, which was previously shared, has been fully acquired by EES.

“With this move, we’re stepping into the next stage of EES’ journey,” Mr Cope added. “We’ve expanded our capabilities in a big way: we’ve had clients in for training on our systems, we’ve had external bodies in to deliver training to us and the delivery time on our projects has dropped noticeably.”

The official opening event was attended by EES employees, new and old.

Shannon Gentle, partnership account manager at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, delivered a talk on the benefits of institutional membership, particularly for the new graduates who have recently joined EES.