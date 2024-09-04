JLR awards £30,000 to support future talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The luxury car maker, which has an Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre at Wolverhampton, is supporting the Amos Bursary charity.

The grant marks JLR’s second consecutive year of support for charity which brings the company’s total investment to £60,000.

For over a decade, the Amos Bursary charity has been dedicated to transforming the lives of students from African and Caribbean backgrounds, by helping students develop their careers.

The charity provides assistance for high-performing Year 12 students, selected based on academic achievement and socio-economic criteria.

Students visited the Gaydon facility

It offers a bursary that provides annual financial assistance for educational resources and tuition as well as personal and professional development opportunities.

JLR recently welcomed thirty students who have benefited from the grant to its Gaydon facility.

The event provided the students with insights into the automotive industry through share fairs and speed mentoring and inspired them about the diverse roles available at JLR, as the business transitions to a sustainable electric future.

One of JLR’s Software Degree apprentices, Reuben Cumberbatch joined the Amos Bursary programme after completing his GCSEs.

Now working in transmission and driveline software at JLR, Reuben said: “The workshops and mentorship have been incredibly valuable. They not only helped me build the soft skills needed for the corporate world but also gave me the confidence to navigate professional environments with ease.

"My advice to upcoming professionals is to take full advantage of these opportunities and always be open to learning and networking. These are instrumental in shaping your career and opening doors to new possibilities.”