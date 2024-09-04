Birmingham to host major transport technology conference

The 2027 ITS – Intelligent Transport Systems – World Congress, will take place at the NEC following a successful bid led by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM).

Thousands of delegates from all over the world will attend to demonstrate and promote the latest technology, including autonomous vehicles, electric and zero-emission vehicles, 5G technology and traffic management systems,

The successful bid, awarded by event organiser ERTICO – ITS Europe, was a collaboration between TfWM, which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), the Department for Transport (DfT), Intelligent Transport Systems UK (ITS UK), Department for Business and Trade (DBT), Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and NEC Birmingham.

Councillor Sharon Thompson, the Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The West Midlands has a fantastic history of hosting big international events, from Crufts to the Commonwealth Games. I’m excited to welcome the leaders in global intelligent transport systems when they visit for what’s sure to be an unforgettable conference in 2027. It will provide a great platform for the best in transport innovation the UK has to offer.

“I’m especially eager to show off our region’s cutting-edge transport developments that will soon make a real difference for everyone living and working here – from great value smart ticketing to the last mile delivery systems we’re working on.”

The ITS World Congress attracts thousands of international delegates and speakers, and includes seminars, exhibitions, technical visits, and outreach events. It provides a platform for the latest developments in transport technology and mobility solutions.

The 2027 event partnership was signed at a Parliamentary reception by Cllr Thompson and Joost Vantomme, chief executive of the event organiser ERTICO – ITS Europe.

He said: “This partnership demonstrates a testament to our joint commitment and leading role in shaping the future of mobility. The commitments I have seen so far are remarkable.

“Through the combination of ERTICO’s innovative approach with Birmingham’s rich industrial history and forward-thinking mobility initiatives, the 2027 ITS World Congress will perfectly blend tradition with future vision, driving transformative advancements in mobility.”