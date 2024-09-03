Passenger numbers up year on year for Birmingham Airport

Figures showed 1,449,428 passengers travelled through the airport last month, up 11 per cent on August 2023.

There were 4,445 departing flights with 4,443 arriving.

The top three destinations were Dublin, Palma and Dubai.

The figures come as Wizz Air carried a record 6.2 million passengers during August.

The Hungarian carrier's figures were up one per cent at an improved load factor of 95.4 per cent, against 94.1 per cent last year.

Operated seat capacity was down 0.4 per cent year on year due to the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine-related groundings.

During the month, Wizz Air launched a revolutionary new product, the 'All you can fly' annual membership scheme, which sold out within 48 hours from launch.

CO2/ RPK emission slightly increased by 0.7 per cent year on year, to 50.9 grams.