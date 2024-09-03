Law firm grows with new Wolverhampton office hub

The decision to establish the hub came from the firm’s desire to increase the number of families it supports with specialist legal expertise and will build on the extensive work carried out by the firm’s award-winning childcare team across the region.

The launch of the Wolverhampton office follows the firm’s success in being awarded an additional family legal services contract by the Legal Aid Agency. This complements the equivalent Legal Aid contract successfully held by Anthony Collins in Birmingham since the firm’s inception 50 years ago.

Located on Salop Street, the new office has extended the firm’s reach to families and individuals based in the city and across the Black Country, Shropshire and Telford.

Anthony Collins partner, Madhur Sharma, a longstanding childcare solicitor who has worked in the Wolverhampton and Black Country area for more than two decades, will lead the new office.

Reflecting on the launch, Madhur said: “One of our main goals as a client-centric, social purpose law firm is to make our support as accessible as possible. This new office hub is essential to furthering this, bringing our services one step closer to more people and families to change their lives for the better.

“The opening of an office in Wolverhampton has been an ambition of mine since joining Anthony Collins in 2019. On a personal level, seeing this come to fruition is incredible and an opportunity for myself and the team to continue developing relationships and make a lasting, positive difference to communities I’ve worked with for most of my career.”

Jas Tamber, partner and head of the firm’s childcare team, said: “This is a natural step in our mission to provide the best representation for as many children and families as possible. We have one of the top childcare teams in the Midlands and the new office means more people will be able to benefit from our specialists’ insight and experience.

“As someone born, raised and educated in Wolverhampton, bringing our team into the city has been a goal close to my heart. This is a very proud moment for everyone involved.”

The new office hub is the firm’s fourth and builds on its offering in the Midlands and the North West.