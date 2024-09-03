DS Smith says trading is 'in line with management expectations'
Packaging group DS Smith, which has a site in Smethwick, says overall trading for the current financial year is in line with management expectations.
The company issued a trading update for the period since May 1.
It said: "The market and business trends described in the outlook statement contained in our financial results for the year April 30 have continued, with overall trading for the current financial year in line with expectations."
In April, DS Smith announced a combination with International Paper through an all-share transaction.
And, in its update DS Smith said the implementation remains on track.