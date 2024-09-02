Restaurant reopens after £500k makeover

Tom Cruise, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, Steven Gerrard, actors John Malkovich and Jack Black, boxer Amir Khan and singer Chris de Burgh are among those that have eaten there.

Asha’s Indian Restaurant & Cocktail Bar in Newhall Street closed briefly during August while the restaurant received its upgrade.

The restaurant area and bar have been given a new look, there is a new private dining space and an upgraded kitchen.

Singer Pink, another customer, told her audience at Villa Park that her curry at Asha’s was the best she had ever had.

It has also received the seal of approval from acclaimed chefs such as Glynn Purnell, Heston Blumenthal, Paul Rankin and James Martin.

General manager Nouman Farooqui said: “We are really pleased with the new look and can’t wait to welcome all our regular customers and new clients into their favourite restaurant and cocktail bar.

“The refurbishment work took a lot of planning and hard work but as soon as you walk in you will agree it has all been worth it.”

Asha's has won several awards over the years including best restaurant in the British Curry Awards and Asian Business Awards.

It is named after famous Hindi singer Asha Bhosle and opened in December 2006.