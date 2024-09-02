Poundland Foundations' support for helpline

FamilyLine allows adult family members from across the UK to contact a team of trained staff and volunteers who are available to offer emotional support, guidance and signposting that can assist with some of the most challenging family issues.

Money donated by Walsall-based Poundland's foundation will be used to expand the service, allowing FamilyLine to support thousands more struggling families every year.

One of the key developments being introduced is a new selection of online self-help resources covering a range of the most common reasons people contact FamilyLine. These include parenting challenges, family conflict, relationship difficulties, and concerns regarding mental health and wellbeing.

The grant will also help to improve the speed and quality of the service thanks to a fast-track case management system and enhanced data collection.

Poundland will be helping to raise awareness of the FamilyLine service through customer announcements that will be broadcast throughout its stores. QR codes will also be on display at all Poundland stores linking to FamilyLine’s new online resources. This will give those with digital devices easy access to helpful support and information.

This is the second ‘hero grant’ that the Poundland Foundation has donated in 2024, following a £150,000 grant to the Trussell Trust’s Cost of Living Resilience Fund earlier this year.

Lucy Ruff Poundland’s Foundation charity manager said: “We’re honoured to be supporting the FamilyLine helpline with our £100,000 donation which will make this much-needed service more widely available to families in need across much of the UK.

“It can be difficult knowing where to turn when you’re dealing with problems in the home among relatives, so it’s incredibly reassuring to know that our grant will allow more people to contact somebody who can lend a listening ear and guide them through the difficulties they’re facing.

“Plus other support is available for families’ facing issues with school, dealing with peer pressure or have general money worries, FamilyLine are there to help everyone.”

Family Action chief executive, Sir David Holmes, said: “We are immensely grateful to the Poundland Foundation for their generous donation. This funding will significantly enhance our ability to support families facing challenging times. With the expansion of our FamilyLine service and the introduction of new online resources, we can provide timely and effective assistance to even more individuals, ensuring that those in need know where to turn for practical help and emotional support. Together, we are making a real and immediate difference to the lives of families across the country.”

FamilyLine operates Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm. A text crisis support option is also available outside these hours, including bank holidays and weekends.