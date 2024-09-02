Express & Star
Darlaston logistics park sold for £25m

LondonMetric has bought a fully let logistics park between Darlaston and Wednesbury for £25 million.

One of the units on Axcess 10

The 211,000 sq ft Axcess 10 has been bought from a pension fund.

The deal is part of £70m of warehouse acquisitions and £50m of disposals announced by the property group, which acquired Halesowen-based A&J Mucklow in 2019.

The acquisitions involve seven warehouses including sites in Avonmouth , Leeds, Derby, Swindon, Bolton and Farnham.

The disposals are 10 former LXi REIT assets and a former CT Property Trust asset. Seven care homes, a training centre, two car showrooms and a self-storage building were involved.

Axcess 10 is off Bentley Road South and close to the M6 and the Walsall canal.

