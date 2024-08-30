Ladder for Staffordshire: Engineer helped to return to work

Shumaila Hisham is now working with multinational energy equipment manufacturing and services company GE Vernova in Stafford after contacting the experts to get a skills and confidence boost.

Shumaila said that working with the service’s employment brokers helped her feel more confident and crucially got her on the government’s STEM ReCharge programme to polish her resume and interview skills.

Shumalia said: “Mechanical engineering has always been my passion and I really wanted to get back into it after taking a break to care for my family. There are so many opportunities in Staffordshire, but I needed some help.

"It was always such a positive experience working with the Staffordshire Jobs and Careers employment brokers – they really took the time to understand what was right for me and had a lot of knowledge about the local job market.

"For other recruiters, I was just a CV. But, with Staffordshire Jobs and Careers, I was an individual with transferable skills which was very positive for me.”

