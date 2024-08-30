Applause for Olympic medallist Adam at JCB homecoming

Slalom canoeist Adam has been sponsored by JCB since 2020.

He won his medal at the Stade Nautique in Paris in front of a crowd of more than 12,000 people. His success was the realisation of a boyhood dream, having missed out on bronze in Tokyo in 2021 by just 0.16 of a second.

Flag-waving employees, a brass ensemble and a congratulatory banner suspended from two JCB machines greeted Adam, of Stone, as he arrived at Rocester.

Among those there to greet him was George Bamford, son of chairman Lord Bamford, who said: “We are all absolutely thrilled at Adam’s success in Paris; it is fantastic achievement to have come home with a silver medal. He has put in such a lot of hard work over the last 20 years it really is truly deserved. We are very proud of his achievement and delighted to have played a small part in his success.”

Adam said: “I'm so proud to represent JCB on the biggest sporting stage. Being from Staffordshire myself too makes the connection extra special. The JCB support has enabled me to focus entirely on my training and recovery since before Tokyo. Even though I had a promising fourth place finish there, I'm not sure I would have been able to continue without the support of JCB so this silver medal in Paris is for all of us.”