Pallet-Track pledges £75k for air ambulance car

The Wolverhampton-based pallet network has already raised nearly 65 per cent of its target to put the charity’s critical care car on the road as quickly as possible.

Pallet-Track has committed to funding the new vehicle to support the charity’s night operations and ensure 24-hour emergency coverage for those in need.

Pallet-Track’s fundraising activities have raised £48,142 for the charity to date and included its annual shareholder gala, golf day, a hub-to-hub cycle ride, charity casino night, volunteer days and shop donations, which were supported by its colleagues and pallet network members.

It costs Midlands Air Ambulance Charity £13 million to £14m per year to maintain its three aircraft, fleet of critical care cars and deliver its lifesaving services.

Each air ambulance mission costs an average of £2,950, while a critical care car mission costs £288 on average.

The charity was chosen following a company-wide vote, as it operates within the region of Pallet-Track’s hub in Millfields Road, Ettingshall.

The company and its team are proud to have developed a meaningful, long-term relationship with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Jon Cottrell, senior partnerships executive at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our advanced crew of critical care paramedics and doctors attend 12 missions each day

“Pallet-Track’s outstanding fundraising activities have ensured our service can continue to reach and treat those in critical need.

“A huge thank-you to everyone at Pallet-Track for their continued, unwavering support.”

Stuart Godman, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “We are very proud of the team and our network for going above and beyond with their fundraising efforts to get this new vehicle into the community as quickly as possible. It is a real achievement to have raised such a significant sum so quickly.

“Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s 24-hour service was launched this year, so we are pleased to have started this journey with them and to be able to support people in the community in their time of need.

“It has been fantastic to see our team getting involved by volunteering with the charity and taking on challenges, and we look forward to smashing our fundraising goal by the end of 2025.”