Lifts business elevates support for staff health

The committee at Stiltz Homelifts on Pensnett Trading Estate includes mental health first aiders.

It is part of the company's commitment to looking after the health, happiness and wellbeing of its staff.

Tara Lochery, group people director, said: "We have a lot of support in place to support the mental health and wellbeing of our employees.

“All employees have access to a health app from day one of employment. Through this app they can make a GP appointment, do a wellbeing check, obtain fitness and lifestyle discounts, access self-help workbooks a range of self-support podcasts, legal factsheets.

“However this is just the tip of the iceberg. For example, we fully commit to things like International Happiness at Work Week where our people write Kudos notes on heart-shaped post-it notes across our four offices."

The wellbeing committee is the first initiative of its kind at Stiltz.

"On the back of this, we introduced Cudoz (C for Community as in our values and the z as in Stiltz) into our weekly Motivated Monday e-mails so anyone can give kudos to anyone in the organisation," she added.

Stiltz also supports World Sleep Day with sleep seminars, Mental Health Awareness Week, World Thank You Day and Time to Talk Day

The wellbeing committee came about as the company wanted to emphasise support for its employees’ wellbeing.

There are 10 people on the committee – nine in the UK and one in the US – across a wide range of roles in the business.

Meetings take place every two months to discuss and plan initiatives.