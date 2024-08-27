Galvanizers support arts and community events

Luke Perry joined Matt Lloyd and Giovanni Uche to create and install a series of four sculptures in the Chapel Ash underpass in Wolverhampton, each representing a subject chosen by the local community.

Luke said: “I’m passionate about creating artwork to represent, commemorate, and celebrate communities that are integral (but often invisible) to the history of the local area. And so, when I was asked to work on this project alongside Matt and Giovanni, it was a no-brainer. These powerful pieces will hopefully kick-start a new narrative about the heritage and stories that benefit our cultural identity, but that – until now – have unfortunately been overlooked.”

The art pieces were commissioned by Roundabout as part of a 12-month project set to bring together Wolverhampton City Council, the city art gallery and eight community groups, to regenerate the Chapel Ash underpass into an accessible arts and events space.

The four pieces represent Recovery, the Black Arts Movement, the Indian Workers Association, and Bhangra. In total, 12 sq metres of 6mm steel plate was used over the course of eight weeks to fabricate the sculptures.

Before installation, in order to preserve the pieces for the future, Luke called upon Edward Howell Galvanizers – a team he’s worked with since 2011.

“Galvanizing appropriately protects my artwork for future generations, as well as provides a robust surface coating that can withstand the elements,” he explained.

“Plus, the industrial aesthetic finish that it provides aligns completely with my personal style and the subject matter of the sculptures.

“It’s always a pleasure working with the team at Edward Howell – and there’s a reason I return time and again. They’re always incredibly sympathetic towards and interested in my work, and they’re also passionate about being part of something special in the heart of our community.”

Stacey Clarke, sales manager at Edward Howell Galvanizers, added: “We’re always excited to work with Luke – not only is he a brilliant sculptor, but his artwork always has such a positive and long-lasting impact on our community. Being able to future-proof these items so that they can continue to spark conversations and celebrate our local area is an absolute privilege.”

Edward Howell Galvanizers is part of Willenhall-based Wedge Group Galvanizing, the largest hot-dip galvanizing organisation in the UK with a history dating back over 150 years.

It has 14 plants across the country.