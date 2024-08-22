City Breaks programme from Birmingham for 2025-2026 launched

Following strong demand from customers looking for culture, history, cuisine and sightseeing, the UK’s third largest airline and largest operator of European city breaks is offering a choice of eight city break destinations on sale from Birmingham.

They are Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Venice and run from November 2025 to March 2026

Customers booking a city break can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks.

Steve Heapy, chief excutive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “While there is a lot of demand for this winter, we know that people are looking further ahead as well. That is why we have delivered what our customers and independent travel agency partners want and put a fantastic Winter City Breaks programme on sale today."

Tom Screen, aviation director of Birmingham Airport, said: “The introduction of these eight city break routes for 25/26 makes planning ahead so easy for customers. Customers looking for a Christmas market, shopping or cultural visit can take advantage of these flight only or holiday breaks with Jet2.com and JetCityBreaks and there is definitely something that appeals to all.

“We too are eagerly awaiting Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ Christmas Markets details. These routes have become more popular each year, with more customers wanting to tick them off their travel list.”