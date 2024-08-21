Gym Group opens in Dudley

Dudley's Deputy Mayor Councillor Pete Lee and Deputy Mayoress Gloria Lee visited the Gym Group site at Castlegate Business Park on Tuesday to cut the ribbon for the official opening

The 24/7 gym is the group's first in Dudley and part of its plans to open around 50 new gyms across the UK over the next three years.

The Gym Group Dudley is at Unit 2 on the business park and offers a wide range of equipment, including high-spec cardio machines and a functional exercise area, as well as a fully equipped weights area, suited for all fitness and experience levels.

Daniel Thomas, general manager of The Gym Group Dudley, said: “We’re excited to officially open our doors in Dudley to new members, bringing our brilliant, low-cost fitness to the local community. Our expert team is here to assist with equipment and provide guidance, ensuring that all members can make the most of their fitness journey and goals.”

Councillor Lee said: “I was delighted to attend and celebrate the launch of a new business in Dudley.

“Fitness can play such a positive role in supporting health and wellbeing in our borough, and businesses like this can only help to facilitate that.”

New members will get unlimited classes and 24/7 access to the gym’s state-of-the-art equipment for a starting price of £12.99 a month for the first 12 months. Ultimate members also have multi-gym access, bring a friend four times a month, as well as free digital Fiit workouts.

The Gym Group, founded in 2007, was a pioneer of the low-cost gym model and at the end of June had 905,000 members nationwide.