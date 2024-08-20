Former coach depot in Wolverhampton goes up for sale
A prominent and versatile site in Wolverhampton, with the potential for development, is for sale, with offers in the region of £395,000 invited by Towler Shaw Roberts.
By John Corser
Located at 158 Cannock Road in Wolverhampton on the busy A460, the property – a former coach depot with detached office building and unit – benefits from being surrounded by a generous amount of land.
Occupying a total site area of 0.245 acres, the property has a total floor area of 4,357 sq ft.