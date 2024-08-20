Petrol station sites to be sold by Midcounties Co-op

They are at Foldgate Lane, Ludlow and School Road in Wombourne.

A Spokesperson for the Warwick-based Midcounties Co-operative said: “The Midcounties Co-operative board regularly reviews our property footprint to ensure we’re providing the best opportunity to deliver for our members and customers and support local communities across the Midcounties region.

“As part of this ongoing review, certain petrol forecourt sites have been identified as no longer fitting with the long-term strategy of the society. This includes the Ludlow and Wombourne sites, which the Midcounties Co-operative board has agreed to place on the market.

"While no formal agreements have been made at this stage, we have already seen a high level of interest and would expect a sale to be concluded in the coming months. Where possible we will be looking for purchasers who will continue to operate the site as petrol stations and convenience stores. In the meantime, the site continues to trade as normal.

“We have informed those colleagues who could be impacted by this potential change and will continue to keep them fully aware of any developments while also providing them with every support we can during this process.

“The Midcounties Co-operative continues to invest in our food retail business, having opened 12 new stores over the last two years, investing more than £7 million. We look forward to continuing to welcome our members and customers at our food stores across the region.”