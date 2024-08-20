Online tuition platform receives over £10k funding boost

Founded in Wolverhampton but with provisions across the UK, Brainch Academy offers online tuition for a wide range of students from early secondary school level right through to GCSE and A-Levels.

All courses are taught by UK-qualified and active schoolteachers in a one-to-one setting or in small groups via Zoom. The Brainch Academy platform provides flexible memberships allowing students to book classes automatically each week, with subjects ranging from core areas like maths, English, and science to newer offerings including computer science, business studies, music, and modern foreign languages.

Founder Bikram Singh Brainch, a mechanical engineering graduate from Aston University with working experience in lean manufacturing and later teaching, was inspired to start the business after witnessing the challenges schools face.

Motivated by his family background in education and the high commission rates charged by existing tuition platforms, Bikram set out to create a more equitable solution that provides affordable tuition for students while ensuring fair compensation for teachers.

The funding from First Enterprise will primarily boost Brainch Academy's marketing efforts, including digital advertising and hiring a marketing manager. It will also support teacher recruitment to expand subject offerings and develop new timetables for home and summer school programs.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 to £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Mr Brainch said: "As a start-up founder, my biggest challenge was marketing our innovative online tuition platform effectively. The funding has enabled us to increase our marketing budget on social media channels, test and hire skilled marketing professionals for long-term collaboration. James Minott, my assigned business adviser, was instrumental in helping me optimise our fund allocation. The loan application process itself was enlightening, particularly the financial documentation, which gave me a clearer picture of our cash flow."

Mr Minott said: “Brainch Academy's innovative approach and Bikram's entrepreneurial drive showed great potential from the start. It's been gratifying to see how our support at First Enterprise has enabled Brainch Academy to explore new marketing avenues and set the stage for sustainable growth. I'm confident that with this funding boost, Brainch Academy is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the online education sector."

Richard Bearman, managing director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank commented: “It is always inspiring to see how the businesses that secure funding through our Start Up Loans programme aim to expand their offerings and branch out within their sector. The hiring of a marketing manager shows Brainch Academy could scale in the future, and we look forward to seeing what Bikram and his growing team can achieve.”