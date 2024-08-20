Legionella and Fire Safe Services is selected for campaign

It is designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses in their sustainability journeys, providing them with invaluable insights and guidance from some of the most respected experts in the industry.

Kym Morris, business manager at LFS was invited to London for an exclusive filming day, where their commitment to sustainability was highlighted.

The experience offered them the opportunity to learn from serial entrepreneur and Dragons' Den Star Deborah Meaden.

A series of three short films featuring LFS will be produced and shared with the broader SME community from September.

Kym said “We feel incredibly honoured to have been chosen for this initiative and are committed to leveraging this platform to contribute to a more sustainable future. At LFS, sustainability is not just a buzzword—it's a core value that drives our business practices. Being selected for the "Let’s Partner Up for Good" campaign underscores our dedication to making a positive impact on the environment, our industry, and the communities we serve.

"Deborah Meaden was great, she actually told me not to be so hard on ourselves with regards to our sustainability journey, she said what we were doing so far was impressive and that we should be proud of what we have achieved and loved our ideas for the future . Since meeting Deborah, we have actually invested in six new hybrid vehicles. This opportunity will enable us to enhance our sustainability strategies, ensuring that we continue to lead by example in our sector.”

Airing from September 2024 onwards at Nestlé Professional’s website and YouTube channel – business owners are encouraged to sign-up on the website now to receive updates and announcements on the film live dates.

Deborah said: “This is a fantastic initiative that I’m delighted to be a part of. Running a business can often be overwhelming and at times, even a little lonely. There’s a lot to think about, from operating responsibly through to prioritising wellbeing for employees, all whilst focusing on growth targets and moving the business forward. Helping businesses develop and grow, based on my own experiences, is something I love to do. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for each of the winners."