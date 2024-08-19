Ted Baker's designer outlet store set to close

The closures involve more than 500 jobs.

Ted Baker was one of the first brands to open at the £160 million designer outlet in April 2021.

Talks between Ted Baker's owner, Authentic Brands, and retail tycoon Mike Ashley's Frasers Group have stalled, with all stores expected to have shut by the end of Tuesday.

The business behind the fashion brand's UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited, fell into administration in March.

It has since shut 15 shops in the UK, resulting in about 245 staff being made redundant.

Staff working at the remaining stores were told last month that they will lose their jobs when the shops close.

Ted Baker had 46 UK stores and employed around 975 people prior to the insolvency.

Authentic Brands, the US-based firm behind Juicy Couture and Reebok, is still the owner of Ted Baker's intellectual property.

It was hoping to find a new partner to run the Ted Baker retail and online business in the UK and Europe.

The collapse of the UK stores could mark the end of its position on high streets, after being founded in Glasgow in 1988 by Ray Kelvin and becoming recognised for its patterned and floral clothing.

However, the brand is currently still sold through some department stores and retailers.

NODL currently employs 513 across the Ted Baker stores and head office.

The 31 stores that are closing also include one at Cheshire Oaks,.

Ted Baker also has licensing agreements in place for stores in cities in Asia and the Middle East, which remain unaffected.

On Sunday, its UK retail website read "Goodbye for now", allowing customers 14 days for returns, adding that it was "not taking orders right now".