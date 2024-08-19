New owners for Georgian bar in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The three-storey Cosmo Bonsor building in Bond Street was once owned by Sir Henry Cosmo Bonsor, a brewer and politician who sat in the House of Commons from 1885 to 1900.

The building in the cobbled street has been sympathetically restored.

14 Bond Street in Wolverhampton city centre

The 2,300 sq ft ground floor bar, which has a catering kitchen and external terrace, has been refurbished to a high standard along with the four self-contained apartments on the first and second floors. The vendor ran these properties via Air BnB.

James Mattin, managing director agency at Birmingham-based Bond Wolfe, said: “We are delighted to have concluded the sale of Cosmo Bonsor.

“The vendor spent a great deal of money and effort transforming this former pub into a high-end club/destination venue that provides additional income from four beautifully refurbished, self-contained apartments above.

“We wish the new owners every success as they continue the great work carried out by our client and open the doors for business at this great venue.”