Staffordshire pub to reopen with new name following refurb
A Lichfield pub is reopening under new ownership and with a new name on Tuesday.
Plus
By John Corser
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Beacon in Tamworth Street is Titanic Brewery's first new pub in five years.
The Stoke-on-Trent brewery bought the pub, previously named The Pig, earlier this year.
It has been closed since October last year and undergone a refurbishment over the past few weeks.