Stafford businesses with big ideas for growth urged to tap into £200k grant funding

The borough council wants enterprises to apply for grants of up to £25,000 to help support their ambitions to grow.

It is part of the Business Innovation Grant (BIG) initiative which earlier this year saw businesses attract more than £320,000 in the first round of funding and now more proprietors are being encouraged to get on board following the launch of ‘BIG2.’

The new £200,000 is earmarked for businesses across the borough who receive most of their income from sales to other businesses such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture and professional services.

Grants of between £10,000 and £25,000 are available to help develop new products and services and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as marketing, training, financial advice, and capital investments.

The Business Innovation Grant is funded as part of the £4.5 million the council secured from the government after successfully putting forward schemes to help regeneration, climate change and culture.

In addition business advice is being provided as part of the application process and a series of Going for Growth workshops will be led by business experts ETC at Aston Marina, in Lichfield Road, Stone, where advice on applying for grants will be among the topics covered.

Stafford's economic development boss Councillor Ant Reid said: “We have some tremendous small and medium businesses in the borough and we want to help them grow and thrive.

“I’d encourage any business looking for extra funds to grow their enterprise, bring forward new ideas, improve the service they are already delivering, or promote themselves to a wider audience, to start the ball rolling by applying for a grant.”

He added: “Whether you pursue this grant bid or not, if you are a local enterprise please do get in touch with the team and learn more about the support and advice available to you."

For more information about eligibility and how to apply see website staffordbc.gov.uk/business-innovation-grants or telephone 01785 619584.

Deadline for applications is December 31.