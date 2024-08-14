See inside Brierley Hill Aldi ready to reopen after refurb promising easier shopping

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aldi in Brierley Hill will reveal its fresh new look to customers when it reopens on Thursday – it comes as part of the budget supermarket company's £600 million investment into improving its stores and services across the country, based on feedback from customers.

The new-look store has been refurbished to include more space dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as the supermarket's Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products and an improved ‘Food to Go’ section, offering a choice of salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The format has been created to make shopping 'easier for customers', and includes clearer signs as well as wider aisles. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle to avoid them 'getting squashed' under other produce in the trolleys.

Aldi's Specialbuys Aisle

It will also see new and easy-to-browse freezers.

The store employs 26 people from the community and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Aldi fruit aisle

Customers can also find new Specialbuys every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week the store will be offering a range of tools, including a wet and dry vacuum cleaner for £39.99, a rotary tool for £14.99 and an electric cleaning brush for £4.99.

Store manager Alex Whyte said: "The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to."

The store, which has 74 car parking spaces, is located on Dudley Road, Brierley Hill, DY5 1HR, and is open from Monday – Saturday, 8am - 10pm, and Sunday 10am - 4pm.