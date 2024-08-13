NextGen turning ignition for start-up businesses in Staffordshire

The NextGen Start Up Programme offers fully funded places for budding entrepreneurs to access business training sessions, master classes, coaching and mentoring, all delivered by experts in their field.

Networking opportunities, a comprehensive digital marketing audit and mentor matching service are also offered to participants.

Launched by Staffordshire County Council and funded by UK Government, the programme is being delivered by business support specialists The NextGen, who have a track record in helping fledgling businesses in the county plot a successful growth curve.

It covers all bases for business founders, including sales, marketing, finance, and HR, as well as integrating mentorship, community support, increased visibility, targeted marketing feedback and comprehensive marketing efforts based on The NextGen’s knowledge of the area.

Founder and managing director of The NextGen, Kathryn Hyde, said: “The programme is designed get new business off to a great start and support their needs operating in a competitive environment.

“The focus overall is on business model design, brand development and revenue generation, all with an emphasis on delivering the skills and confidence to help those with a new business, or looking to launch a new venture, to get the skills they need to start their journey.

“It is crafted to address the immediate needs of new entrepreneurs and provide ongoing assistance that scales with their growth, ensuring our support evolves in tandem with their businesses.”

Richard Carty is a business advisor and mentor at The NextGen, added: “This is a great opportunity for anyone who has recently started a business, or is thinking of launching their own business, to access tailored, expert support to help them in the first stage of that business journey.”

The initiative supports Staffordshire County Council’s ongoing drive to create the right opportunities across the local area for new businesses to thrive.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Councillor Philip White said: “Our Staffordshire Start-up and Mentoring programme is an invaluable addition to our highly successful business support package, which continually goes from strength to strength.

“It has proved to be hugely popular and is giving new businesses the confidence and additional skills they need to grow and thrive.

“Mentoring by experts through what can be an incredibly difficult period as a business gets established is extremely important.

“We have more start-up businesses surviving through their early operations than the national average and we want that to continue.

“I’d urge any new business to get in touch with the team and find out how they can benefit now.”

Staffordshire County Council has a range of business support services and initiatives available and more information is at: https://www.staffordshire.gov.uk/Business/Supportandadvice/Business-Support.aspx

To apply for start-up support from The NextGen visit: https://www.thenextgen.co.uk