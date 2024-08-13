Logistics specialist joins Pallet-Track

JPGL will transport pallets from Pallet-Track's network to its sister company Woodside Logistics in Portsmouth for final mile delivery to the Channel Islands, servicing the Jersey and Guernsey postcodes.

The two companies are part of Jersey Post Group and collectively employ more than 150 colleagues across their sites in Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Wight and across the UK.

They will initially handle around 5,000 pallets a month on behalf of the network – a figure that is set to grow as the partnership develops.

Charlie Gallichan, group freight director at Jersey Post Group, said: “We are delighted to join Pallet-Track, one of the UK’s most trusted pallet networks.

“At JPGL and our sister company, Woodside Logistics, we are an experienced team dedicated to providing high quality logistics throughout the Channel Islands, UK, and Europe, so membership of Pallet Track felt a great fit for us.

“Woodside are cross-channel and island specialists and play a crucial role in island supply chain resilience, so we will be using our existing network for the Jersey and Guernsey postcodes.

“We also have strong partnerships on the south coast, so we are well placed to support Pallet-Track in these postcodes.

“We’re looking forward to working with Pallet-Track as we continue to expand our domestic capability.”

Stuart Godman, chief executive at Ettingshall-based Pallet-Track, said: “JPGL is a well-established specialist and a respected name in both the logistics industry and in the Channel Islands, so we are incredibly pleased to be working alongside such a knowledgeable team.

“With more than 50 years’ experience, the firm has the expertise and skills to support our growth outside of the mainland and maintain the high-quality service and standards of our network.

“We extend a warm welcome to JPGL and look forward to growing our services together.”

Pallet-Track has a shareholder member network of more than 90 distribution specialists, which transport more than 3.9m pallets per year.