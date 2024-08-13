Celebration for 15 year in the UK

Donghua has established itself as a trusted name and has become a leading player in the industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.

The UK subsidiary of the Hangzhou Donghua Chain Group opened its doors in Wolverhampton in 2009.

It has built up a loyal customer base of product partners, stockists and distributors across the UK and Ireland.

The company offers a comprehensive range of products from the group’s extensive portfolio including conveyor chains, attachment chains, agricultural chains, leaf chains, roller chains and sprockets.

Over the years, Donghua has expanded its product offering and services, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of customers. The latest products launched in the UK have been the EXL and X3 roller chains.

The company’s on-site technical chain workshop provides in-house built custom chain and universal attachment chain solutions, alongside chain cutting, measuring and matching of chain, and hot dip lubrication services.

The range of Donghua branded lubrication sprays and chain tools offers customers’ additional chain accessories they can stock so end-users can further enhance chain performance and longevity.

With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, Donghua was revolutionary in introducing the UK’s first app focused on chain identification. The Chain ID App, launched in 2017, has proved a popular tool for engineers who need to identify replacement chain quickly.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 15 years of success in the UK,” said Bob Wellsbury, managing director of Donghua.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our growing team, as well as the loyalty of our customers.”

“As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing innovative chain solutions and an exceptional, high quality service to our customers.”