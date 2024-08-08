See inside revamped village pub reopening today after 12-month closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The New Talbot – formerly The Talbot – in Low Street, Cheslyn Hay, has been given a £330,000 upgrade by Star Pubs and 10m new jobs have been created.

An open space with sports area including revamped pool table, darts board and TV showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports has been created.

The bar and lounge/dining space have also been improved.

The new licensee is Ray Whelan who has moved from London.