Factory of major employer in Bridgnorth up for sale
The factory of a major employer in Bridgnorth is up for sale.
By John Corser
The 47,240 sq ft three-bay premises of Swegon Air Management on Stourbridge Road are being sold through commercial agents at Harris Lamb.
They anticipate high demand for the freehold industrial opportunity from both investors and occupiers.
The factory is set on a 1.9-acre site and includes 60 car parking spaces.