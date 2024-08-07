Restaurant raises more than £3,000 for charity during double celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth locals, guests and staff at the multi-award winning Thalio Restaurant at The Falcon Hotel gathered to help raise funds for local charity Severn Hospice.

Celebrating Thalio’s third year since its arrival in Shropshire, and their recent Midlands Food Award, customers helped raise a whopping £3,455.92 for the charity.

Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar recently won the coveted South Asian Restaurant of the year award at the regions prestigious Midlands Food Drink Awards. The Falcon bar were also joint runners up of Hotel Bar of the Year.

Mizan Rahman creator and manager of Thalio Restaurant, said: “We wanted to say a big thank you to the community of Bridgnorth and the wider West Midlands, for their warm welcome and support since we opened three years ago, and of course nominating us for our recent Best restaurant award, to help bring it home to Bridgnorth.