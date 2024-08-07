Buyer sought for Birmingham hotel

MSHA Global Investments, the operators of the 52-bedroom hotel, appointed administrators at Quantuma.

The former Hotel Indigo, was bought by MSHA in a £12.5m deal two years ago.

It also includes a 180-cover Marco Pierre White branded restaurant and a rooftop bar along with private dining and function rooms.

The hotel, which employs nearly 100, and Marco Pierre White restaurant, situated on levels 7, 23, 24 and 25 of the iconic Cube development, remain open and fully trading while advisors from Watling Real Estate and Graham + Sibbald seek a purchaser for the business and assets as a going concern.

MSHA owns the leasehold to the Marco Pierre White restaurant but that is unaffected by the administration.