New owner aims for growth

Managing director Arpan Dhanuka, who took ownership earlier this year, aims to grow the plastic bottle recycling business in Showell Road to £100 million annual revenue.

He is investing significantly in technology aimed at making the process more efficient and producing recycled materials that can be utilised by manufacturers looking for sustainable raw materials.

QC Polymer has developed an innovative recycling processes which produce rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) that it says is virtually indistinguishable from virgin PET in terms of performance.

He said: "Our five-year vision for the company to significantly increase revenue is underlined by the ever-increasing, global demand for recycled PET. We are excited to be able to provide sustainably produced, high quality products that will help drive and grow the circular economy over the next five years.

"Our sustainable commitments are evident in the significant investment we have made to advance our recycling technologies used to create a polymer that is rivalling virgin PET.

"We look forward to working with more companies and organisations who share our vision to create sustainable recycling solutions."

A series of partnerships and collaborations are planned with local councils, waste management companies and major brands.