New CFO at Blakemore

Mr Kellet willl also join the board and executive team at the Willenhall group.

He spent six years as CFO at Parkdean Resorts, where he led the transformation of the finance function, built data and ESG capabilities. Previously, he also spent 10 years as CFO at Pets at Home during a time of unprecedented growth.

A F Blakemore’s chief executive Carol Welch said: “Ian brings a wealth of leadership and financial expertise with a strong track record in business transformation, financial rigour, talent development and strategic planning and will be instrumental as we continue to pursue our long-term future growth objectives.”

Mr Kellet said: “I am delighted to join A F Blakemore as CFO to help build a better future at a very exciting time for the company. With a team united by a passion for customers, great food and excellent service, backed by over six thousand colleagues, long standing independent retailer and supplier relationships, A F Blakemore is well placed to deliver on its growth aspirations as a leader in the convenience, wholesale, and foodservice sector.”