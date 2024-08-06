Cameron Homes announces new leadership

The Chasetown-based company, which is part of Tara Group, has a newly formed senior leadership team, led by managing director, Guy Bebbington. Guy has taken on the role from founder and director of Cameron Homes, Ian Burns, following his decision to step down from the board.

Alongside Guy, the Cameron Homes leadership team will oversee a range of disciplines, crucial to homebuilder’s continued success in the new build sector.

The newly formed team boasts a wealth of experience and expertise, also includes: Collette Bradbury – sales and marketing director; Lewis Brazier – head of production; Steve Cassie – development director; Michael Dean – commercial director; Carli Gallier – head of people; John Hickman – group land director; Paul Morrissey – operations director; Luke Sidaway – head of finance and Kate Tait – group land and planning director.

Earlier this year, Cameron Homes, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, retained its five-star homebuilder status from Home Builders Federation and has recently announced new developments in the desirable locations of Hagley, near Stourbridge and Repton in Derby.

Mr Bebbington said: "I am confident that our new, experienced and talented senior leadership team will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy forward.

“With a diverse set of skills and experience across the team, we are well-positioned to build upon our 30-year legacy of collective success and deliver exceptional new build homes for customers across the Midlands."

The builder has recently acquired more sites for development including Streethay in Lichfield, which will consist of 30 new homes, with planning secured for 62 new homes at another site in Bomere Heath, Shropshire.