Indoor clay shooting coming to Birmingham city centre

Independent property company Hortons has agreed a deal to bring London’s indoor interactive clay shooting experience to the historic shopping arcade.

Clays has signed a 25-year lease on a prime retail/leisure space at Piccadilly Arcade, fronting New Street.

The new venue promises competitive socialising for groups of up to 20 people per peg, with a fully digitised clay shooting game using advanced technology, alongside a premium food and cocktail menu.

The Birmingham location will allow players to decide between a semi-private peg or their very own private room, where they can choose from a collection of six, fully digitalised, games.

Birmingham will become Clays’ third venue and its first outside London, joining established outlets in Canary Wharf and The City. Clays Birmingham is expected to open in late 2024.

Nina Meeks of Hortons, said: “Clays has reinvented a traditional country sport by combining an exciting virtual shooting experience with beautiful bar environments. Its arrival at Piccadilly Arcade complements our existing range of independent tenants, and brings a completely unique proposition to the competitive socialising arena in Birmingham.”

Tom Snellock, CEO of Clays, comments: “The last 12 months have been an incredibly exciting time for Clays, and I’m so glad that we can officially announce our expansion into Birmingham. Piccadilly Arcade is a building steeped in history, so it’s fantastic that we can now be a part of that. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests into Clays Birmingham and continuing to grow across the country - this is only the beginning.”

Piccadilly Arcade is one of Birmingham’s most historic retail and leisure destinations. Originally opened as a 600-seat cinema in 1910, its auditorium was turned into an arcade of shops, linking New Street and Stephenson Street.

It is now home to a range of independent retailers including Shepherds Barbers, Piccadilly Opticians and Faculty Coffee.

Two of the three remaining units at Piccadilly Arcade are currently under offer.