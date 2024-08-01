Profits grow for Wizz Air

Its earnings before tax were up 16 per cent to £231.5 million and revenue rose 1.8 per cent to £1.06 billion.

The size of its fleet of aircraft increased 19.8 per cent to 218 over the period with number of passengers carried up by 0.5 per cent to 15.35 million.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: "Our performance this quarter demonstrates the resilience of Wizz Air's ultra-low-cost business model. Despite the competitive landscape and ongoing supply chain challenges, our strategic focus on delivering the lowest fares, improving our route network, and maintaining high operational efficiency has yielded results."

Wizz Air now operate almost 800 routes in over 50 countries between 33 bases across Europe and the Middle East.